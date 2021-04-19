22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Shares of XXII opened at $3.21 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

In related news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 15,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger D. O’brien purchased 52,400 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 329,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 145,593 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 137,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

