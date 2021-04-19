$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.74 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $923.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $16.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $32.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on PDD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.80. 4,008,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906,161. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.63. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.94 and a beta of 1.60.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.