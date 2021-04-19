$302.35 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce sales of $302.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.70 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $284.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after buying an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.70. 164,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

