$338.90 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce sales of $338.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.80 million and the lowest is $338.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $259.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $46,503,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,829,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 966,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 403,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.30. 40,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,113. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

