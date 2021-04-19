3,925 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.48.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.16. 78,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.65. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

