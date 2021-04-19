3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD opened at $21.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

