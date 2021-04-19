3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 628,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $198.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $199.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.