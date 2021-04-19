3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 628,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 22.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,708. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

