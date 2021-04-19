$405.52 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce $405.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $416.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 1,816,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,022. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

