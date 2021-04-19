4NEW Hits One Day Volume of $2,664.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $69,527.80 and approximately $2,664.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00065593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00089130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.02 or 0.00637253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00040305 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

