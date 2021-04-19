$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $860,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Trevena during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trevena during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TRVN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,446,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.59.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

