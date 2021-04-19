59,749 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

NYSE:QSR opened at $66.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

