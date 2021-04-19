$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.16 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $26.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.02 billion to $27.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.70 billion to $30.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. US Foods has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $41.23.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,143,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,321,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $58,701,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

