$707.58 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post sales of $707.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $712.00 million. Donaldson posted sales of $629.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

