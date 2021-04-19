$72.54 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce sales of $72.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.80 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $71.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $287.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $289.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $296.83 million, with estimates ranging from $294.16 million to $299.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.