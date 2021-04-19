$78.94 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post $78.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $183.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $310.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.70 million to $351.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $338.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.37 million to $364.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million.

BSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 369,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

