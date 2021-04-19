8PAY Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $3.97 million and $139,479.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,500.52 or 1.08565137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.00911782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $330.10 or 0.00602299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.