$95.17 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce sales of $95.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.40 million and the lowest is $95.00 million. Qualys reported sales of $86.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $400.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $402.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $447.19 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $454.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $718,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,619,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,927 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 349,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.57. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

