A. Akiva Katz Buys 10,188 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Stock

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, A. Akiva Katz purchased 109,812 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,767,973.20.
- On Thursday, March 25th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76.
- On Friday, March 5th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00.
Shares of NYSE:CLI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.15. 350,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.
About Mack-Cali Realty
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
