A. Akiva Katz Buys 10,188 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Stock

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, A. Akiva Katz purchased 109,812 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,767,973.20.

On Thursday, March 25th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76.

On Friday, March 5th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.15. 350,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

