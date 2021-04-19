ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 25 price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a CHF 30 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 25.96.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.