ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 25 price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a CHF 30 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 25.96.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Analyst Recommendations for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit