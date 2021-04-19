Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

