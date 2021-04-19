Acadia Realty Trust Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of AKR opened at $20.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

