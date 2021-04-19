Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 29,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 116,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 48,999 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.