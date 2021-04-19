Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 153,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,648,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 556,382 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 424,695 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $106.16.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

