Accredited Investors Inc. Buys New Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.43. 60,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,294. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

