Accredited Investors Inc. Buys New Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
BHC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.43. 60,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,294. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Read More: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.