Accredited Investors Inc. Has $3.50 Million Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the period. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.83. 1,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,201. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $57.30.

