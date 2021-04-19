Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 109 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $112.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $113.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.