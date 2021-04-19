Accredited Investors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.22. The company had a trading volume of 109,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.67 and a 12 month high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

