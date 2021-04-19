AceD (ACED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $374,700.80

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 32.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $374,700.80 and $1,615.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 55% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

