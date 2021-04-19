Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.74

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.74 and last traded at $173.39, with a volume of 1940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.83.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

