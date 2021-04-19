Add.xyz 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $315,551.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 75.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $315,551.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00066514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00090174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.62 or 0.00643554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.82 or 0.06659076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00040898 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

