Ade LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ade LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.82. The company had a trading volume of 94,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average is $114.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

