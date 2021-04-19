Ade LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Ade LLC lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,155 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

BATS PTLC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,324 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit