Ade LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Ade LLC lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,155 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

BATS PTLC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,324 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

