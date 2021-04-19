Ade LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ade LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Presima Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 10.6% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 820,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,990,000 after acquiring an additional 78,560 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 785,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,211,000 after buying an additional 234,897 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 328,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.64. 33,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,511. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $113.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.15.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

