Ade LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ade LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.81. 295,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,873,499. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.