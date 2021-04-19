AdEx Network (ADX) Trading 20.8% Lower This Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $135.55 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00066354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00088693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.26 or 0.00641905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00041063 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 124,028,200 coins and its circulating supply is 116,885,723 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

