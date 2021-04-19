adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get adidas alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.92. adidas has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.