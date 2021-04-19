adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Get adidas alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $166.90 on Monday. adidas has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.82, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in adidas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in adidas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in adidas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.