Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 2,245 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.76.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $133.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

