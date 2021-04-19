Adirondack Trust Co. Has $3.20 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.7% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.