Adirondack Trust Co. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

ADBE stock opened at $523.36 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.21 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $250.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

