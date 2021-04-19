Adirondack Trust Co. Has $417,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC opened at $346.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.77 and a 200-day moving average of $305.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $357.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

