Adirondack Trust Co. Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 61,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $116,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 49,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.88 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

