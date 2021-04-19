Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $56.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

