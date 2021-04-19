Adshares Market Cap Hits $6.98 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Adshares has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $45,745.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 84.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009386 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,831,176 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

