Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of AMD opened at $82.15 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

