Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.69.
Shares of AMD opened at $82.15 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
