Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to $4.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.25 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAVVF. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.03.

AAVVF opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $490.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

