AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSF. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PSF opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

