AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $102,010.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,732.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,172.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,385 shares of company stock worth $4,335,452 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.