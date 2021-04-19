AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 150 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI opened at $158.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average of $146.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.77 and a 1-year high of $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

